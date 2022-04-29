Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ HCIIW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 2,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.