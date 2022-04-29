Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.41.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

