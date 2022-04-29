Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.