Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,645. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.