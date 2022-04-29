Hyman Charles D Has $1.74 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QCOM stock traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,633,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

