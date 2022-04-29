Hyman Charles D Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,839. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

