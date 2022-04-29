Hyman Charles D Sells 708 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.53.

NYSE:MA traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,197. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.