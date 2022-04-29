Hyman Charles D Sells 880 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.05% of American National Group worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.61. 54,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.95 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

