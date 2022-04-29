Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $86.76. 6,190,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,825. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.