Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyprr (Howdoo) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00100384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyprr (Howdoo) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.