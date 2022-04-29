HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 10.2%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 320,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 194,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

HYRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.73.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 193.86% and a negative net margin of 72.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 136.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

