iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.28.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

