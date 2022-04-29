ICON Price Tops $0.68 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $621.72 million and $16.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
