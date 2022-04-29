ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55 to $11.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion to $8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

ICLR stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.52. 22,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.