Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ICNC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.