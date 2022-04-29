Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1,572.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.18 or 0.07290261 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

