Idena Achieves Market Cap of $3.71 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $139,670.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 10,663,025.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08055104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00219863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00164969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.79 or 0.07265505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 83,807,338 coins and its circulating supply is 60,939,085 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.