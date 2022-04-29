IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $702.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $702.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded down $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.61. 15,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,729. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $440.31 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.