Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Idle has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $52,401.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,535,130 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.