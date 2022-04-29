IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IG Group from GBX 1,075 ($13.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IG Group stock remained flat at $$11.00 on Friday. IG Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

