Ilika (LON:IKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34), with a volume of 56621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.41).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
