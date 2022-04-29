Independent Money System (IMS) Market Cap Tops $10,420.90

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Independent Money System has a market cap of $10,420.90 and $1.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com . Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

Independent Money System Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

