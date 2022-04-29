Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 993.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDEXY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 499,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,554. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

