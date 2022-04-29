Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.95

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $13.87. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 921 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -64.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

