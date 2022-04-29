Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

INOD opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

