Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
INOD opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $189.60 million, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
