Insider Buying: Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 100,000 shares of Banco Santander stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($354,320.67).

Ramiro Mato García Ansorena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 50,000 shares of Banco Santander stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £139,000 ($177,160.34).

Shares of LON BNC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 236.60 ($3.02). 553,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,832. The stock has a market cap of £40.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.14 ($3.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

