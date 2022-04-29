Insider Buying: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 8,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,848. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

