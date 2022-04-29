Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,866,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,996. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 777,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

