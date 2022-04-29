Insider Buying: QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) Insider Buys A$42,484.06 in Stock

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM – Get Rating) insider David Fitch acquired 174,115 shares of QEM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$42,484.06 ($30,564.07).

David Fitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, David Fitch acquired 120,196 shares of QEM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$28,606.65 ($20,580.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91.

QEM Limited explores for and develops vanadium and oil shale project in Australia. Its flagship project is the Julia Creek oil shale and vanadium project covering an area of 249.6 square kilometers located in the Julia Creek area of North Western Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Queensland Energy & Minerals Pty Ltd and changed its name to QEM Limited in August 2018.

