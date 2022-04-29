Insider Buying: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Purchases 31,685 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at $378,560,428.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 8,600 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,626.00.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

