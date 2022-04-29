Insider Buying: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Buys £70,537.20 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Paul Edwards purchased 16,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($89,902.12).

Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.42) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a one year low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.39 million and a P/E ratio of 34.84.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

