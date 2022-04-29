Insider Buying: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Buys £70,537.20 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) insider Paul Edwards purchased 16,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($89,902.12).
Tatton Asset Management stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.42) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a one year low of GBX 375 ($4.78) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($7.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.39 million and a P/E ratio of 34.84.
Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
