Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

