Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.41. 7,095,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

