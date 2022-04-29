Insider Selling: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Sells 9,249 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Infant stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

