Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $870.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

