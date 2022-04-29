Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 10,311 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.79 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

