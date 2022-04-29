Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will report $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.16. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

