Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post $53.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $51.43 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insmed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.
INSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 11,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,965. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.15. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
