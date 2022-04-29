InsurAce Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.07303759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00057240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

