Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.35 EPS.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

