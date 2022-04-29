Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

