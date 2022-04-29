Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

INTC traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.