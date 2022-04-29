Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

