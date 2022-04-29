Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.64 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,247,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.