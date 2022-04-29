International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 4,649,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,372,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.