International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

IP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 4,649,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,372,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.