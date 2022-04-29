International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.
IP traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 4,649,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98.
In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,372,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.