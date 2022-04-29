International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,266,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in International Paper were worth $449,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 55.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

IP stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.