InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 4,796 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 175,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 229,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

