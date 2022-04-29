InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 87 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.66. 34,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,203. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.31. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

