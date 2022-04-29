InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,851 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. 18,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

