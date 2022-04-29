InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of KO traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $65.02. 457,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,543. The company has a market capitalization of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

